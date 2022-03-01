588 COVID-19 tests come back positive from Seattle Public Schools' two-day testing blitz

A total of 14,021 COVID-19 tests were administered Jan. 2-3.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video above was published on Jan. 3, 2022.

Of the 14,021 COVID-19 tests administered to Seattle Public Schools students Jan. 2-3, 588 came back positive.

The district offered testing at 12 middle schools, prior to students returning to the classroom on Jan. 4.

Any student who tested positive was sent home to isolate for 10 days.

“Test results are collected and reported to public health,” said Beverly Redmond, assistant superintendent for Public Affairs. “As we have throughout the pandemic, we look to our local and state public health agencies for their counsel and guidance as our leaders carry out school operations. This allows SPS to focus on providing students with a high-quality learning experience in safe and welcoming schools.”

On Jan. 2, 1,465 tests were administered. Of those, 102 or 7% came back positive.

On Jan. 3, 12,556 tests were administered. Of those, 486 or 4% came back positive.

Though testing is encouraged, it is not required for students to return to school.

Meanwhile, the district's middle school basketball season is being postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seattle area prior to winter break. The rise in cases triggered a required increase in testing for participants, coaches and team personnel. The district said it will explore options for rescheduling the seasons and intends to resume when it can fully comply with Department of Health requirements.

As for whether students will return to remote learning, the district said it relies on guidance from public health partners to make any decisions.