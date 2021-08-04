5 things you need to know this Thursday

Skagit Co. risks moving to Phase 2; New COVID tests at SeaTac; Tacoma's affordable housing plan; Native American Mascot ban advances; Neo-Nazi Leader pleads guilty.

Mount Vernon's Lunchbox Diner has only been open for seven days after a five-month coronavirus-related closure. Owner Steve Sewell says it's the first time he's felt hopeful about his business surviving.

But the coronavirus still hangs heavy over Skagit County. The Skagit County Health Department says the number of new cases detected every day is rising at an alarming rate.

It would only take seven new hospitalizations in a week for the county to move back to Phase 2.

Travelers passing through Sea-Tac International Airport now have a third option for onsite coronavirus testing. XpresCheck is a private company that’s now offering COVID-19 testing to travelers and staff.

But the convenience isn't cheap. The “Rapid Molecular COVID Test” costs $200.

It's available if passengers need to prove a negative test at their destination, or for travelers returning home to Seattle.

Tacoma is working on a new plan that could make buying a home more affordable. First-time homebuyers have struggled to buy homes in the city due to skyrocketing prices and lower supply.

But city leaders hope the Home in Tacoma project can begin to reverse that trend.

Currently, most of Tacoma’s residential areas are zoned for single-family units, but the project aims to rezone these areas to allow multiple family units, such as duplexes or townhouses, to be built in these areas as well.

The Washington Senate has approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.

The bill passed the Democratic-led chamber on a bipartisan 40-9 vote Tuesday night and now heads back to the House — which passed the measure in February — for a final vote.

Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year

The leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and hate crimes charges in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Cameron Shea of Redmond, 25, threatened journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Shea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit three offenses against the United States, including interfering with federally-protected activities because of religion; mailing threatening communications, and cyberstalking.

