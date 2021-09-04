5 things you need to know this Friday

Counties facing Phase 2 rollback; Seattle to change dam operations; Amazon union vote count; Bellevue group threatens to sue Biden admin; Edmonds hazard pay.

Gov. Jay Inslee will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington state will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising cases.

At a news conference Thursday, Inslee said “we’ve let our guard down to some degree.”

All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%.

After 100 years of dewatering a three-mile portion of the Skagit River where it used to flow freely, Seattle City Light on Wednesday pledged to put water back into what is referred to as the Gorge bypass reach.

For a century the utility has diverted water out of the stretch and instead shoots it through an 11,000-yard power tunnel bored through a mountain above the riverbed.

The practice has been particularly offensive to members of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe whose ancestors inhabited the lands surrounding the city’s hydropower project for 10,000 years.

Vote counting in the union push at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is underway, but a winner may not be determined until Friday at the earliest.

By Thursday evening, the count was tilting heavily against the union, with 1,100 workers rejecting it and 463 voting in favor. The count will resume Friday morning.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Bessemer workers, said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.

Under mounting pressure in the wake of two recent mass shootings, President Joe Biden announced plans for a series of executive orders that he said are just a first step in a broader gun control agenda.

However, members of Bellevue's Second Amendment foundation argue the proposed actions go too far.

The orders would encourage states to enact "Red Flag Laws" designed to get guns out of the hands of the mentally unstable. They would also reduce access to "stabilizing braces" that make pistols more like rifles.

The Edmonds City Council voted Tuesday to approve hazard pay for grocery store workers in the city until Washington's state of emergency is lifted.

The proposal was brought forward by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. It gives a $4 per hour raise to grocery store workers within the city of Edmonds.

The ordinance impacts grocery stores that employ 500 or more employees statewide. Nelson modeled the proposal after a similar proposal in Seattle that passed earlier this year.

