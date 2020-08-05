Here are 5 things now open in Washington state

More businesses and recreational opportunities are opening up under Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start' plan.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The first of four phases to reopen Washington state after heavy regulations were set in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is underway.

Phase 1 began Tuesday, May 5, with additional restrictions being lifted in the following days.

Under the first phase, the following are now open, with restrictions:

Parks

Hundreds of King County parks and trails reopen on Friday, May 8. However, facilities such as restrooms, playgrounds, sports fields and courts, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain closed. Organized events and programs remain suspended.

A full list of what is open and closed can be found here.

State parks, trails, and boat launches began reopening May 5.

A list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the state Parks and Recreation Commission’s website and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.

Many Department of Natural Resources sites are back open for day use, too – with some exceptions, and restroom closures. Check the updated list here.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also opened wildlife and water access areas for day use. Details can be found here.

State parks remain limited to day-use only. Coastal areas remain closed.

Recreation

The reopening of public lands for day use also includes reintroducing recreation such as fishing, hunting, and golf.

However, there are limits. Only immediate family members will be allowed on boats together. Golfers can only tee off with one other person, not in their household.

Team sports are not allowed.

Spiritual services

Spiritual services are allowed if they are held in a “drive-in” format. That means sermons can be moved from online forums into parking lots.

The state will now allow drive-in services under certain guidelines. Those guidelines include:

Having members of the same family stay in their cars during the outdoor services.

No food or beverages provided by the church.

Any collections must be made in drop-boxes.

Car washes

Though open, car washes must follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The requirements and guidelines include:

Educating workers about coronavirus and how to prevent transmission.

Maintaining six feet of distance between employees and customers at all times and if that’s not possible, then establish barriers between people in close proximity. Car washes can also stagger shifts, lunch breaks, and limit the number of customers at one time to maintain safe social distancing.

Providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees.

Ensuring frequent hand washing and sanitizing is happening, including disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Screening employees for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the start of their shift, including taking their temperature to determine if they have a fever. Any employees who are ill or showing symptoms should be sent home.

Vehicle and boat sales

Vehicle and boat sales can resume in Washington if they meet a set of strict guidelines.

Retailers and dealers cannot operate until they meet and maintain all requirements, according to a proclamation from Gov. Jay Inslee. Those that are currently in operation must be in compliance no later than May 13.

Dealerships are required to adopt written procedures that is at least as strict as a low-risk plan outlined by the state.

Under the guidelines, customers must contact a dealership by phone, e-mail, or through its website. A salesperson or manager working from home will respond and guides the customer through the dealership's website. After a customer has decided to purchase a vehicle or boat, the staff member will remotely guide them through a financing application and other documentation needed for the sale.

Additional details can be found here.