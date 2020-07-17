4 workers, 1 patient at Western State Hospital have COVID-19

Nine patients and 38 employees at the state's largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Officials at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital are trying to get control of the latest coronavirus outbreak after four workers and one patient tested positive.

To date, 38 employees at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine patients got the disease. One patient died.

Last week, a hospital security guard became symptomatic and tested positive, and on Friday a patient on the criminal ward also tested positive. He was the first patient to get COVID-19 since April 30.