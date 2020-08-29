37 at SeaTac federal detention center infected with coronavirus

Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

SEATAC, Wash. — Officials at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac say it has a cluster of COVID-19 infections among inmates and staff.

The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez says the detention center had succeeded for a long while in keeping the virus away and said its arrival is a serious situation.