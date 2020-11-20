2nd death at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center linked to COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has not spread outside the unit "that we are aware of," according to the hospital.

AUBURN, Wash. — A second patient at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center has died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The death follows an outbreak on a fourth-floor unit of the hospital in which more than a dozen patients and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 5, a patient in the memory care unit of Behavioral Health tested positive. Protocols for an outbreak kicked in and testing began. MultiCare began isolating suspected cases, along with eight confirmed patients.

One patient died on Nov. 10. A second patient died on Nov. 16.

According to MultiCare, the cases are confined to the isolated unit and visitors are not allowed.

"The affected patient population, in particular, is unable to be consistently compliant with masking and tends to commingle with fellow patients more than other units in the hospital," a statement reads.

