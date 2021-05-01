218 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at Larch Corrections Center in Clark County

The prison, located in Yacolt, Washington, about 25 miles northeast of Vancouver, has a capacity of 480 inmates.

YACOLT, Wash. — More than 200 inmates at Larch Corrections Center in Clark County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDOC) reported Monday.

In the bulletin released by WSDOC on Dec. 31, 2020, Larch Correction Center reported six incarcerated individuals had tested positive for COVID-19. In the bulletin released Monday, just four days later, the prison reported 218 inmates had tested positive.

WSDOC said all inmates who tested positive are being housed together to reduce the spread of the virus, which is standard protocol as outlined in the department's COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Infection Control Guidelines.