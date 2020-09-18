2 test positive for COVID-19 after staying at King County clean-air shelter

Two people who stayed at a temporary clean air shelter in SoDo tested positive for COVID-19.

SEATTLE — King County officials said two people who were staying at a temporary clean air shelter in Seattle have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SoDo Clean Air Shelter opened on September 11 to bring people who are homeless inside to escape poor air quality from wildfire smoke, the King County Department of Community and Human Services said Thursday.

The county said the two people were at the shelter while potentially contagious.

Officials said shelter staff were cleaning the facility and notifying all guests, staff and visitors about their possible exposure from Saturday to Monday.

Anyone who was at the shelter during that period was tested for coronavirus on Thursday.