15 cases of rare child illness linked to COVID-19 reported in Washington

There are now 15 children who have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in Washington state, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

MIS-C is a rare but serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. It causes inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

None of the patients in Washington have died, DOH said.

Cases were first identified by healthcare providers in April. The number of children diagnosed with MIS-C has increased slightly from 11 cases reported earlier this year.

Nine cases of MIS-C have been identified in children under the age of nine, and six in children 10 to 17-years-old. Six of the patients are female and nine of them are male, according to the DOH.

As of Oct. 10, there are are four cases of MIS-C in Yakima County, three in King County, two in Snohomish County, two in Pierce County, two in Franklin County, one in Mason County, and one in Skagit County.

“While rare, MIS-C is a serious complication that appears to be associated with COVID-19. Children who suffer from MIS-C can become critically ill and some can even die.” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer. “That’s why it’s important that children also take measures to decrease their risk of COVID-19 like masking, hand washing, and social distancing. These are the best ways to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking reports of MIS-C since mid-May of this year.

As of Oct. 15, the CDC has reported 1,097 confirmed cases of MIS-C and 20 deaths. More than 75% of reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino (394 cases) or Black, Non-Hispanic (339 cases).

The CDC said 98% of cases tested positive for COVID-19, and the remaining 2% were around someone with COVID-19.