Are You OK? How to cope with reoccurring setbacks

SEATTLE — Sometimes we feel stuck in a loop of constraint. With supply chain shortages, staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic spiking once again, it may feel like we can never catch a break.

Clinical psychologist and author Dr. Matthieu Villatte has advice for managing disruptive times.

He said observing what’s bothering you, allowing yourself the time to feel grief and frustration and recognizing stressors in life can be helpful in identifying the root cause of the issue.

“Actually, I think the first thing is to really acknowledge it and take some time because some disruptions are really hard to live. It’s like a loss, really. It’s sort of a grieving process," Villatte said. "And then the best thing is to identify what’s the big thing. What’s the higher purpose, the value, the meaning that’s attached to what we’re missing?"