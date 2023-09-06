Coping with Alzheimer's disease: HealthLink

A free educational event on June 14 in Seattle wants to help patients and caregivers the information they need.

SEATTLE — An Alzheimer's disease diagnosis can be devastating not only for the patient but for their loved ones and caregivers.

An educational conference hosted by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America hopes to reduce anxiety and fear about the condition and empower people with the knowledge they need to cope with the disease.

Dr. Emma Dotson, a nurse practitioner specializing in cognitive neurology at Swedish Health, said Alzheimer's disease is among the more common types of dementia.

The conference will be held at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco on 1101 4th Ave in Seattle, on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free memory screenings will be available starting at 9 a.m. It is free to attend but will require registration in advance, by June 12.