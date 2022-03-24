Health fair in Burien aims to achieve 'some degree of equity' for Indigenous peoples

The monthly events provide services for Washington's indigenous people and their pets.

BURIEN, Wash. — A local organization is spearheading an effort to offer healthcare opportunities for Washington's Indigenous people and their pets.

Seattle Veterinary Outreach (SVO), in partnership with the Duwamish Tribe and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), offered the first of 12 Community Health Fairs on Wednesday. The events offer services like veterinary care, COVID-19 vaccination, and transportation resources.

The first fair was held Wednesday at Transform Burien on Des Moines Drive.

"My hope is we can achieve some degree of equity in health for people of color and Indigenous peoples," said Hanna Ekstrom, the executive director and founder of SVO. "I mean, the disparities that we have in the United States are horrifying and need to be fixed, and so this is just a little step, a little doorway in which people can access care."

Those in attendance could also learn about Medicaid enrollment and obtain free ORCA cards. Eligible individuals could receive Obamaphones by Access Wireless.

SVO said all Indigenous people were welcomed, regardless of tribal affiliation.