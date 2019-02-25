SEATTLE — When it comes to fertility, it turns out all of us (who aren't doctors) don't seem to be too savvy. Dr. Lora Shahine, a Reproductive Endocrinologist with Pacific Northwest Fertility, stopped by Take 5 to debunk some common myths - for both women and men:

MYTH: It's easy to get pregnant

It can be. But 15 percent of people will not get pregnant within the first year of trying, and that's the definition of infertility. Additionally, your fertility declines with age:

Women ages 32 and under have a 20-25 percent chance of getting pregnant each month. By the age of 35, it's a 12 percent chance each month. By 38, a 5 percent.

MYTH: I've had a baby before, so I must be fertile

Not true. Fertility changes with time, for both men and women.

MYTH: If I do IVF, I'll end up with twins

Not true. While still a possibility, most people these days transfer one (instead of multiple) embryos.

MYTH: Additional testosterone improves men's fertility

Wrong. It actually can decrease sperm count.

MYTH: Men can have babies at any age

Age is a factor in fertility levels for men, even though it's not as dramatic as it is in women.

MYTH: Infertility and miscarriage is the woman's fault

Wrong. Thirty percent of fertility issues are male factors.

MYTH: I'm healthy and fit, so I must be fertile

Not necessarily true

MYTH: My family is fertile, so I must be too

The fertility history of your mother and other female relatives is not necessarily your own.

MYTH: I can wait and do IVF later

IVF is not a 'last resort' for everyone; it doesn't work for everyone.

MYTH: Being on birth control pills preserves fertility

Just because you don't ovulate on the pill does not mean you're "saving up" eggs.

MYTH: Later puberty means longer fertility

Some people think if they started their first period later, their fertility would extend well into their 40s. This is not true.

Click here to read more on fertility topics in Dr. Shahine's blog.