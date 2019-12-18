The Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Lynnwood is currently closed after people reported getting sick with norovirus-like symptoms.

The Snohomish County Health District says the Chuck E. Cheese on 196th St. SW was listed as a possible exposure location after individuals reported getting sick with gastrointestinal symptoms over the weekend.

Investigators visited the restaurant and found multiple health violations, which prompted the Health District to close the restaurant.

Health officials are working with Chuck E. Cheese to ensure all of the violations are corrected and the facility is properly cleaned. The restaurant will be reopened once it passes an inspection.

“Schools, daycares and other places where large numbers of children play—like Chuck E. Cheese—can be prime spots for the germs to spread quickly,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, interim health officer for the Health District. “It’s a great reminder for parents and caregivers to teach and model good handwashing habits for kids.”

The Snohomish County Health District did not say how many people got sick.

Gastrointestinal illnesses like norovirus can spread quickly from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus causes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials said there's no specific drugs or vaccines to treat or prevent norovirus, however, washing hands regularly, washing food and not preparing food for others while sick can help prevent the spread of the virus.