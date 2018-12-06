New cancer immunotherapies could revolutionize how we treat the disease, but for many children, those treatments are far out of reach.

A new collaboration between four children’s hospitals across North America is working to solve that. The project, called CureWorks, is spearheaded by Seattle Children’s Research Institute (SCRI) and will allow patients at the three other member hospitals to receive cutting-edge CAR T immunotherapy treatments through clinical trials being run by SCRI.

“What we hope to do through CureWorks is to, in a sense, democratize access to these very complex but potentially revolutionary cancer immunotherapies for children,” Dr. Mike Jensen, CureWorks’ executive director, told GeekWire. Jensen is also the director of SCRI’s Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research.

