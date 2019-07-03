SEATTLE — The dental team at Odessa Brown Clinic has a mission: to give kids dental care their families can't afford.

Dr. Seok Bee Lim is a staff dentist at Odessa Brown who provides comprehensive dental care to patients.

"I just celebrated my 38th anniversary at the clinic," she said. "I grew up in Malaysia, and because of the generosity and kindness of people who didn't know me, I was able to get a very good education at Wellesley College and at Harvard School of Dental Medicine."

It was because of that experience and training that Dr. Lim felt drawn to working in a community clinic.

"You are providing care for a population who need the services, and in particular with Odessa Brown, it's such a unique situation where you can provide as a provider who believes that all children deserve to have access to quality dental care," Dr. Lim said.

"It doesn't where you come from, when you get here you are welcomed and you're treated with respect and dignity," said Henry Jenkins, Jr. whose son is treated at Odessa Brown. "Everybody that I've interacted with here has been nice and very professional."

