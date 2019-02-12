SEATTLE — Getting our kids to clean their rooms or practice piano can be like pulling teeth, but it doesn't have to be. At least, that's according to Certified Parenting Coach Beaven Walters.

She says there are some simple things we can do to help our children develop interests, drive and most of all, motivation.

First, start with the best environment by turning off screens and trying not to over schedule their lives. Walters encourages you to let your kids get bored, because inspiration often follows boredom.

If your child is really stuck you can help set goals, but don’t push kids or they will resist. Walters stresses that we want to encourage self-motivation, not forced motivation fueled by nagging, threats and punishments.

Ultimately parents need to remember to lead by example, set goals and

pursue passions.

Amity Addrisi continues her series on decoding parenting every Sunday on KING 5 Mornings.

