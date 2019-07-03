SEATTLE — This story is sponsored by Seattle Children's.

Growing Wellness is an annual fundraiser to benefit the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic and Seattle Children's. Jean Enersen will host the telethon with OBCC's senior medical director Dr. Benjamin Danielson.

For 50 years, the clinic has been providing vital services to children and families. A part of Seattle Children's, the non-profit community clinic provides dental, medical, mental health, and other ancillary services to families regardless of their ability to pay.

RELATED: Seattle's Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic provides mental health care in schools

RELATED: Seattle Children's announces Odessa Brown Clinic in Rainier Valley

The OBCC champions dignity, making their clients feel valued and is committed to the idea that people’s circumstances should not define how they are treated or affect the ability of young people to thrive.

A second clinic is being built in Seattle’s Rainier Valley. The new location will increase accessibility for families that need the services the most.

WATCH: Telethon to support Odessa Brown Children's Clinic

You can help support the mission of the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic

Watch Growing Wellness: An Odessa Brown Children's Clinic and Seattle Children's Special on Thursday, March 7 from 7-8 p.m. on KING and KONG, Facebook, or YouTube. You can make a donation online today.