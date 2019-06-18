CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A health advisory for Cannon Beach was lifted Wednesday after testing showed fecal bacteria levels found in the ocean subsided, officials said.

While contact with ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk, health officials recommended staying out of large pools on the beach frequented by birds because that water may contain more bacteria from fecal matter.

The short-lived health health advisory issued on Tuesday.

