There is a new push to help nursing mothers in Washington state.

A proposal to expand break rights is moving on to the State Senate after a near-unanimous approval in the House, with a 96-1 vote.

The proposed legislation would create state protections that go beyond the federal ones.

If passed, both salaried and hourly workers would be entitled to pump breaks.

Federal law currently requires that employers allow pumping breaks, but it does not cover all salaried workers. Employers would also have to provide a private place to pump other than a bathroom or they would have to work with the employee to find a convenient location

The state proposal would also allow nursing moms to get pumping breaks two years after birth.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said breastfeeding is a health care issue since studies show mother's milk can reduce the risk of several health conditions, including asthma and diabetes.

RELATED: See the new Washington laws now in effect