Breaking the silence of pregnancy loss helps everyone

SEATTLE — Celebrities Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their pain and grief recently after losing a baby due to pregnancy complications. While miscarriages are not uncommon during pregnancies, the pain from the loss is often endured silently. A silence that experts say is dangerous to mental health.
Dr. Lora Shahine, from Pacific NW Fertility, spoke about the need to break the stigma of silence and what we can say to help parents cope with loss.
