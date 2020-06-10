Breaking the silence of pregnancy loss helps everyone

Chrissy Teigen's shared grief started an important conversation. Experts say talking about grief from pregnancy loss encourages others and helps us heal. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Celebrities Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their pain and grief recently after losing a baby due to pregnancy complications. While miscarriages are not uncommon during pregnancies, the pain from the loss is often endured silently. A silence that experts say is dangerous to mental health.

Dr. Lora Shahine, from Pacific NW Fertility, spoke about the need to break the stigma of silence and what we can say to help parents cope with loss.

