Boil water notice for Des Moines, Normandy Park lifted after nearly a week

DES MOINES, Wash. — The boil water notice issued for Des Moines and Normandy Park was lifted Saturday.

The notice was first issued on June 17 after E. coli was detected in the water supply for King County Water District No. 54.

According to a news release from the county, the state Office of Drinking Water inspected the water system with on both June 20 and June 22 and found "no obvious source of contamination". The district staff completed inspections, water quality sampling, disinfection and flushing to resolve the contamination problem.

There were no reported illnesses from the outbreak, according to the news release.

Many businesses in the area were forced to close for days, costing some owners thousands of dollars. Restaurants in the boil water zone were closed by public health officials.

Susie Horton was one business owner who had to close her doors.

Horton missed out on business for two holidays including Juneteenth, that on top of the daily lines out the door as a local favorite.

An empty restaurant cost Horton and her 18 employees major money.

“Thirty-five thousand dollars minimum plus staff not getting paid their hourly wage including tips,” said Horton.

Horton said that loss doesn't include the hundreds of pounds of food that had to be thrown out.

Residents who reside within the notice area were told to bring their water to a rolling boil and allow it to cool before using it. Boiled or bottled water had to be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, according to a release from the district.

Residents who have shut off or not used fixtures, water fountains, ice machines, soda machines, and/or other equipment over the past several days, are urged to flush the fixture or equipment until there is a change in water temperature before putting it back in service.