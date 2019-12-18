A worker at Boeing's Renton facility was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB), according to health officials.

King County Public Health told KING 5 Wednesday the employee had contact with six other workers. Those workers are being tested for the disease as a precaution to rule out a TB infection.

Boeing is reaching out to those six employees to notify them and get testing done free of charge.

The worker with TB is receiving treatment. Health officials said most active TB cases are readily treatable with antibiotics.

Health officials said TB is not easy to spread and the risk of anyone becoming infected from the employee is low.

It usually takes repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space to become infected with TB, health officials said.