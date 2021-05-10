Bat tests positive for rabies in King County, first of 2021

A Sammamish resident recently had a close call when they found a bat in their yard and attempted to move it with gardening gloves.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A rabid bat was found in the backyard of a home in Sammamish. Public Health – Seattle & King County said it is the first bat to test positive for rabies in King County this year.

The health department said a Sammamish resident found the bat in their yard and tried to move it while wearing gardening gloves. Officials said the bat became aggressive and bit the resident multiple times.

The resident alerted the health department, and the bat tested positive for rabies. The person was treated to protect them from developing the disease.

Human and bat encounters tend to increase as bats come out of hibernation in the spring. Of the 45 bats tested for rabies in 2020, five were positive.

“Rabies is preventable but only if treated before symptoms appear, so seeking medical evaluation as soon as possible is important if you’ve had contact with a bat,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Contact includes being bitten or scratched by the bat or any bare skin touching or contact with the bat and its saliva. If you or your pet had any contact with the animals, contact Public Health or seek medical evaluation immediately.