Are You Okay? | How misinformation is harmful to your health

A western Washington professor discusses how too much information and most of all, misinformation, has become dangerous and a public threat.

SEATTLE — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, information about the virus, vaccines, guidelines, studies and forums have been flooding internet searches.

Too much information and most of all, misinformation, has become dangerous and a public threat, according to Robin Fenn, Ph. D., a member of the board for the Sound Foundation for Public Health in Snohomish County. Fenn also chairs the public health department at Bastyr University in Kenmore.

Fenn discussed what the World Health Organization calls an "info-demic" during KING 5 Mornings' "Are You Okay?" segment on Sunday.

Citing the Associated Press, Fenn said two in 10 Americans worry they’ve spread misinformation and six in 10 Americans believe a friend or family member is actively spreading misinformation.

"It's making it really difficult for people to find information that's reliable and trustworthy," Fenn said.

The "overload of information," Fenn said, is causing a variety of problems for people.

"It's causing problems in people's relationships at work, with family, with friends," Fenn said. "It's leaving many people confused and some people are making harmful decisions based on wrong information that are ultimately impacting their health."

Fenn said it's crucial for people to listen to one another versus persuade when having "heated conversations" about topics like the pandemic or protests.

Conversation recommendations:

Check your information

Check your bias

Avoid overwhelming others with information

Assess sources

Try new sources

Is the information "sensational"?

Consider context and numbers

What is the motivation of the source?