Are You Okay? | Encouraging families to discuss anxiety, depression and suicide

Some families might shy away from talking about suicide for fear of "instilling the idea," according to a local psychologist who said it can actually be life-saving.

SEATTLE — Suicide rates increased 33% between 1999 and 2019 across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC stats reveal suicide is also the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. In 2019, the CDC reported suicide was the cause of death for more than 47,500 people, which is about one death every 11 minutes.

"Out of fear, many families, they just don't ask or talk about suicide because they believe that actually might instill that idea in the person," said Dr. Danielle Ung, a clinical psychologist and professor at Bastyr University in Kenmore. "But by asking you can actually be saving the person's life."

Ung said isolation and restrictions during the pandemic compounded some people's ability to cope or access mental health services.

According to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, there was a 22.3% spike in ER trips for potential suicides by children aged 12 to 17 in summer 2020 compared to 2019.

Ung said talking about "tough topics" such as depression, anxiety and suicide can be difficult for families.

"Suicide doesn't look the same for everyone and there isn't always obvious signs and if there are signs, it doesn't necessarily mean someone will take their life," Ung said.

Warning signs of suicide:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

*Source: Suicide Prevention Lifeline