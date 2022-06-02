Are You Okay? | Achieving life-work balance

Working from home during the ongoing pandemic may be causing your work-life balance routine to get off track.

Dr. Sylvie Shuttleworth, a Bastyr University licensed clinical psychologist, said establishing a daily routine for yourself or for your family is crucial to our mental health.

"It's something we might take for granted," Shuttleworth said. "It brings some consistency to us, some predictability."

Shuttleworth said people who have a regular routine end up having reduced stress, better relationships and the feeling of being centered and "where you're supposed to be" at a time when the world around us may feel unpredictable.

Because more people are working from home and potentially have households with family members of an array of ages - creating a routine that works well for everyone may be a challenge, according to Shuttleworth.

Build a Family Routine:

Start with a conversation

Actively listen to all

Agree on tasks