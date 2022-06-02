Are You Okay? | Achieving life-work balance

Working from home during the pandemic may have caused the work-life balance to become blurred.
Dr. Sylvie Shuttleworth, a Bastyr University licensed clinical psychologist, said establishing a daily routine for yourself or for your family is crucial to our mental health.
"It's something we might take for granted," Shuttleworth said. "It brings some consistency to us, some predictability."
Shuttleworth said people who have a regular routine end up having reduced stress, better relationships and the feeling of being centered and "where you're supposed to be" at a time when the world around us may feel unpredictable.
Because more people are working from home and potentially have households with family members of an array of ages - creating a routine that works well for everyone may be a challenge, according to Shuttleworth.
Build a Family Routine:
- Start with a conversation
- Actively listen to all
- Agree on tasks
Shuttleworth said there will be times when the routine needs a "shakeup" or when we simply get off track, but we need to remember "we are human" and changes in our lives will force the routine to be revised.