SEATTLE — According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 250,000 women and 2,100 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year. In some cases, those diagnosed have a family history of breast cancer, but for others, there is none.

That's what happened to ROOT SPORTS Northwest anchor and Seattle sports icon Angie Mentink, who battled her cancer publicly, with grace, humor, and loads of support from the Seattle sports community.

Angie’s diagnosis was the result of a spur of the moment decision. She knew that it was time to get a mammogram, her doctor had recommended getting one, but she had been avoiding it.

“I keep moving that page that says I'm due for the mammogram over into the bill pile. You know, it just keeps getting passed over and passed over.”

She didn’t have a family history of breast cancer, and with work and family obligations, she felt like she just didn’t have the time. Then, when the end of the year rolled around she realized she had a surplus in her Flexible Spending Account and decided to get her first-ever mammogram.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

She went in for her appointment and was asked to come back, they needed additional photos. Once they got the photos, they needed an ultrasound, and then a biopsy. Then, she waited.

It was over a holiday weekend and it felt like a long wait.

“In in the back of my mind. I was like well it's going to be fine. But I still like to get the call that tells me everything is gonna be fine and unfortunately, you know, I didn't get didn't get that call.”

Through the testing they discovered that Angie had a tumor, it was 1.5 cm, and there were other spots, “You know when you get the diagnosis they go in the sort of light you up like a Christmas tree and try to figure out what else is in there. I had a few other spots that I had to go in and have biopsied.”

Luckily, that tumor was the only one. They removed it and Angie underwent radiation therapy.

Angie’s husband was in the room when she got the call that they’d found a carcinoma. Her first reaction was to apologize.

“You're like, ‘I'm sorry that you're going to have to deal with this’. I mean you always think that you're going to be okay. But, I think it's your family you worry about. The impact you're going to have on them.”

Her husband helped set the tone with the kids, treating it like business as usual, “We’ve got some good news and bad news. The bad news is mommy has breast cancer. The good news is they got it early and we're going to treat it. Get your water bottles, we're going to basketball practice.”

Angie also had to decide whether to share the news with the Seattle Mariners community. She decided to tell everyone at once. She sent out a Tweet, “Talk about ungrateful, I mean after everything I did for my boobs today I find out they're trying to kill me.”

Talk about ungrateful, after everything I did for my boobs, today I find out they are trying to kill me. Yeah so ummm I have #breastcancer — Angie Mentink (@AngieMentink) September 7, 2017

As a public figure, it was a decision that made sense to her. “You kind of want to have control, I feel like, when something like this happens.” She felt like people needed to know.

Throughout treatment, Angie had a lot of support from her family and extended family, “I had so many people rally around me, and you find out just how loved you are by those right around you and then those beyond you as well.”

A year later, Angie is cancer free and continues to go in for checkups regularly. She is now spreading the word about the importance of early detection, “You have to take on that responsibility of screaming at the rooftops, ‘Get your mammogram!’”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women ages 50-74 with average breast cancer risk receive a mammogram every 2 years. She wants women to get the message to take time out from their busy schedules and get screened.

“You're trying so hard sometimes as a mom and a working mom to take care of everyone and everything. Well, if you're not here because you didn't take care of yourself, who’s going to take care of all those things that you think are so important?”

Sponsored by Premera. Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

© 2018 KING