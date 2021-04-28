Alki Beach closed Wednesday due to sewer overflow

SEATTLE — Alki Beach is closed due to a sewer overflow at Bonair Drive Southwest, according to the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology).
Public Health -- Seattle & King County issued the closure Wednesday morning, and advised the public to avoid contact with the water until further notice.
Contact with water contaminated by sewage can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, according to Ecology. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable.