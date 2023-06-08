9 have died after bacterial outbreak at Virginia Mason Medical Center

The last confirmed case of the bacteria was on May 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published on April 26.

Since October of last year, 33 patients at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have been infected with Klebsiella bacteria and nine have died from the outbreak.

The downtown Seattle location is experiencing an outbreak of Klebsiella pneumoniae, which according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), can lead to infections such as urinary tract infections, bloodstream, wound or surgical site infections, or pneumonia.

According to Seattle and King County Public Health, nine patients who contracted the bacteria have died. It is still unclear if their deaths were caused by the infection.

The first infection was recorded on Oct. 10, 2022, and the most recent infection was confirmed on May 4.

The hospital said they are working with Public Health, CDC and Department of Health officials to control the outbreak.

"We immediately implemented increased safety measures, notified patients who had tested positive for the bacteria, and promptly provided treatment where necessary," said Sydney Bersante, Virginia Mason Medical Center interim president. "While the risk of transmission is extremely low for patients, we continue to take proactive steps to avoid additional transmission. We are continuing to investigate the source of this outbreak jointly with local and state public health partners.”

Officials have not determined the cause of the outbreak.

"These types of outbreaks are complex and despite thorough investigation, we may never know the source,” said Dr. Eric Chow, Chief of Communicable Disease Epidemiology & Immunization for Public Health.

Hospital staff said patients who suspect illness or feel sick should reach out to their primary care provider, who can test for this bacterium and recommend a specific treatment.

It is not uncommon to see Klebsiella pneumonia in hospitals, but the rate of this outbreak has increased from Virginia Mason's baseline rate, according to Public Health.