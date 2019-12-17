The Snohomish County Health District confirmed four cases of hepatitis A in local residents this week.

All four people have been living homeless in the Marysville and Tulalip areas and have been linked to drug injection use, health officials said.

The individuals were hospitalized for treatment and one has already been released.

The announcement from health officials comes just a day after Skagit County reported a case of hepatitis A in one of their residents.

It's unknown if either the Skagit or Snohomish County cases are related to the statewide outbreak declared in July.

The exact source of the infection is still being determined.

There have been 141 cases of hepatitis A confirmed statewide so far this year. Seventy-five of those cases required hospitalization and two resulted in death, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also monitoring widespread person-to-person hepatitis A outbreaks across the country.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and can cause liver failure. It is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly ingests the virus by touching things or ingesting food or drinks with undetectable amounts of stool from someone already infected.

While anyone who is not vaccinated can get hepatitis A, people who are living homeless or who use drugs are at higher risk, particularly if they don’t have access to sanitation, restroom facilities, and handwashing stations, according to the state health department.

Since hepatitis A wasn’t a routine childhood vaccination until 2006, many adults may not be vaccinated for it.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself against infection is to get the vaccine.

