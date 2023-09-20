34 people sick from Tacos El Guero food truck at private Kirkland event

King County Public Health closed the restaurant on Monday after finding "potential risk factors for bacterial toxin growth."

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant has been shut down by Public Health — Seattle & King County officials after 34 people reported gastrointestinal illness symptoms after eating from the establishment's food truck at a private event.

Tacos El Guero was investigated on Monday by public health officials, after a group reported becoming sick the day after consuming food from the truck on Sept. 14.

Per public health, investigators found a number of potential risk factors for bacterial toxin growth in mobile food trucks and the restaurant. These risk factors included "inadequate refrigeration and improper cooling of food," as well as "inadequate equipment, improper reheating, and lack of managerial oversight."

The food truck also was not permitted when it was serving food at the private event, according to investigators.

The restaurant was closed by officials on Monday, and Environmental Health investigators will revisit the facility to "ensure adoption of safe food handling practices" before it can reopen.

The symptoms mentioned by public health that were reported by those who became sick included diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and nausea.

