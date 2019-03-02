Saturday’s tunnel open house events gave the public a chance to check out the roadway. One group went through late Saturday to raise awareness about some of the transportation challenges in our city for those who get around by wheelchair.

“Streets are made for wheels, so I love when you get on a nice stretch of asphalt, it feels great,” Clark Matthews explained.

After years of usually coming in last in many situations, a group of wheelchair users and supporters organized the ride so they could become some of the first to roll through the tunnel.

“What I find is - a lot of people - they see the chair. They don't see the person and so they think they're seeing the same person a whole bunch of times. They don't realize there's a whole bunch of us out there,” Marsha Cutting explained.

The group hoped that by riding together, they could spread a message about some of the accessibility challenges they face.

“It's dangerous to go in the street, but if there are no curb cuts or bad curb cuts we have no choice and that's dangerous and that discourages people from getting out."

There was a sense of freedom as they rolled into the tunnel, they had to slow their pace and make concessions for those they brought along.

“We have to go slow because we have walking people with us, it would not be nice to leave them in the dust even though we could.”

For once, they get to blaze the trail. If only it were always this easy for them to get around all the time. They hope Seattle's transportation future is one that keeps everyone in mind.