KENMORE, Wash — Crystal Ellis prides herself on being a good mom.

Her home is baby-proofed, from cabinet locks to outlet covers, but there was one thing she and many parents never thought to do.

"I had no idea that this would happen to him with his dresser," she said.

Two days before his second birthday, Crystal's son Camden pulled out the drawers of his dresser and started climbing.

It tipped over and killed him.

"I will never forget the sound of my husband screaming for me," Ellis said. "Now, I have two daughters who will never know their brother, and a family that will never be the same."

Ellis has formed a group called Parents Against Tip-overs (PAT).

They're now pushing for tougher standards for furniture manufacturers.

Government statistics show a child dies every ten days from falling furniture or televisions.

Right now, safety standards are voluntary, and Ellis says they don't go nearly far enough to protect curious kids.

Children are still being killed by dressers that meet those voluntary standards.

That's why she's pushing for passage of the STURDY Act: national legislation that would force the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish mandatory standards for all clothing storage units.

"This should be a non-partisan issue," said Ellis. "I think if we work together we can stop this from happening to kids in the future."

In the meantime, Ellis is asking all parents to anchor their televisions and dressers to the walls.

"I want them to learn from me and know I was a very vigilant parent and this still happened."