According to GCSO, the shooting took place in the campground.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE at 10:45 p.m. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the shooter is in custody and that there is "no continued risk to the public." Five people were confirmed injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. There is an EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland, happening at the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend. The concert is still actively going. The sheriff's office says the incident took place in the campgrounds.

A press conference is expected to take place at 11:30 p.m. KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene.

Beyond Wonderland tweeted concertgoers should avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area.

This is a developing news story. We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

Update 21:19: Gorge shooter in custody. The incident took place in the camp ground NOT the concert venue. Follow this... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 17, 2023

________________________________________________________________

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Grant County.

According to GCSO, people at the Gorge need to seek cover. They also said to run, hide or fight the shooter if you encounter them.