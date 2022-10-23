Fertilizer plant burns to the ground in Moses Lake, Health Advisory issued

There are no evacuations in place. However, officials in Grant County issued a health advisory for people downwind of the fire.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters spent the night keeping an eye on hot spots still burning at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant, near Moses Lake, in Grant County. Firefighters responded to the plant around 4 p.m. on Sunday and found it fully engulfed in flames.

No one was evacuated, but Grant County Health District (GCHD) has issued a Health Advisory for people living downwind (North-East) from the fire.

GCHD warns that smoke from the fire may contain dangerous chemicals which can irritate eyes, nose, throat, airways, and lungs. People most at risk include infants, children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other lung diseases. People at risk should stay indoors.

Grant County Fire District No. 5 said fighting this fire required extra care. Fire crews limited their use of water, so the fertilizer would not contaminate underground ecosystems.

Crews also were working to make sure flames don't jump to the standing elevator. If it were to catch fire and fall, it could bring down the nearby powerlines.

Fire officials said no one was inside the plant at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshall is expected on the scene on Monday as the investigation into the fire continues.

Grant County Health Advisory

The Grant County Health District is issuing the following health advisory for residents downwind (North-East) from the Wilbur-Ellis facility fire, located at Road 1.3 and Road O SE, Moses Lake.

The smoke drifting from the fire may contain noxious chemicals which can irritate eyes, nose, throat, airways, and lungs. Those most at risk for breathing problems, including Infants, children, the elderly, as well as individuals with respiratory conditions (such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other lung diseases), should avoid outdoor environments and exercising. Stay indoors until the fire is completely out or until the extent of the air pollution is better known.

If people must go out, GCHD recommends wearing the highest quality mask one can get. The highest quality masks against air pollution are N95 or KN95, followed by surgical masks, which offer limited help. Cloth masks give the least protection.

In addition, those living within one mile should also follow the advisory issued by Grant County Emergency Management to shelter in place until the advisory is lifted.

30 seconds of B-roll of the Wilbur Ellis fire near Moses Lake. Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 23, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

