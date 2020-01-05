GPS-bugged mail leads police to suspects in Burien mail thefts

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service set the bait after receiving reports of an uptick in mail theft.

BURIEN, Wash. — After a rise in mail thefts in Burien, detectives with the U.S. Postal Service inserted GPS trackers in mail, stashed the packages in mailboxes, and waited.

The trackers led them to a pair of suspects in Burien.

“We were able to get on these guys within about 15 minutes,” said John Wiegand, a postal inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service.

The Inspection Service started receiving uptick in reports of stolen mail in Burien about a month ago, Wiegand said.

Early Tuesday morning the alleged thieves took the bait. The GPS tracker showed police their precise location, Wiegand said.

Postal Inspectors working with Burien Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men. Wiegan said law enforcement found about 50 pieces of stolen mail in their pickup truck.

USPS is in the process of returning the stolen mail to victims, Wiegand said.

“We're hoping that this really shows those mail thieves, as well as the community, that we're out there, knock it off,” Wiegand said.

Wiegand said the Postal Inspection Service is considering similar operations in other communities.

Other communities including Bellevue and Kirkland have reported an increase in mail theft.