Gov. Inslee puts brakes on breakup of Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health Department

The Pierce County Council has proposed dissolving the 50-year-old agreement to manage the health department with local cities.

The future of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been uncertain for weeks since the Pierce County Council proposed dissolving the health department.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he had signed a proclamation, halting a decision to disband.

“We can stay focused on doing the most important thing for everyone right now,” says Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the health department. He believes the focus should be on a much bigger issue like the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are just very glad and relieved that the Governor intervened to ensure that the Tacoma-Pierce county health department can continue to focus on COVID-19,” Chen said.

Earlier this month, the Pierce County council brought up the possibility of dissolving the health department, replacing it with a new department run exclusively by the county.

The proposal would require the health director to report directly to the county executive, instead of an eight-member board of elected and community leaders.

According to Chen, the timing caught the department off guard.

“This was quite a surprise when it was dropped on us a few weeks ago, no one knew about it,” he said.

County Councilwoman Pam Roach has been very vocal in support of the idea. In fact, she’s a sponsor of the proposal.

“Everybody in the county should have equal ability to have themselves represented on the board of health. That does not exist today,” Roach said.

Currently, a board of health with members from Pierce County council and the city of Tacoma, and other cities, run the department. Under the Inslee’s proclamation, the only way a dissolution could happen is if:

All parties to the agreement mutually agree to termination or;

A party seeking termination receives approval from the Secretary of Health.

The proclamation also requires that the state health secretary determines that the change won't hurt the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Chen said the timing of the discussion is a distraction, as health officials scramble amid the distribution of the newly released vaccine and a surge of cases nationwide.

“We’re happy to have the conversation, this is just the wrong time. I mean, you know the first doses of vaccines were given out today?” Chen said.