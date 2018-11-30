SPOKANE, Wash. — NASA astronaut, Anne McClain who is a Gonzaga Prep alum is expected to launch to the International Space Station Monday morning.

McClain is boarding the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. She was selected by NASA in 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class.

McClain is a Senior Army Aviator and logged more than 2,000 flight hours.

She served 15 months in Operation Iraqi Freedom, flying more than 800 combat hours on 216 combat missions as pilot-in-command and Air Mission Commander.

Earlier this year, McClain was inducted to the Gonzaga Prep Hall of Fame for her accomplishments.

At the space station she will serve as a flight engineer.

