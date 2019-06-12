SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews have shut off natural gas near a leak in the Logan neighborhood that evacuated three Gonzaga dorms on Friday morning.

KREM's Danamarie McNicholl says three dorms, Coughlin, St. Catherine / St. Monica and Madonna Halls, were evacuated after the leak was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Crews ushered students into the dining hall in Gonzaga's Hemmingson Center.

School leaders say 750 students were evacuated. They have since been allowed back into their dorms.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Hamilton was closed from Sharp to Trent Avenues, but the road has since reopened as of 9 a.m.

Madonna Hall is a major area of concern, as there is still natural gas odor inside of the dorm on Friday morning, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

Gonzaga's Director of Plant Services Ken Sammons says the gas leak is not on campus but nearby within the Logan neighborhood. He said an excavator hit a gas line on Hamilton.

Schaeffer said crews are still working to determine the human factors that led to the decision of the excavator's routing and the reason why they hit a marked line.

The university sent a text alert to students at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday. It reads, "Gas leak. Avoid area of Hamilton and Cataldo. Fire Department on scene. Road closures. Updates: www.facebook.com/gonzagauniversity."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

