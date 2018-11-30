SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University leaders said they have denied the College Republicans’ request to bring a controversial speaker to campus due to safety concerns.

The College Republicans made a proposal to bring conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro to the university. Shapiro is the editor-in-chief for 'The Daily Wire' and was an editor-at-large of Brietbart News.

University leaders said they denied their request due to two factors: “(a) concerns relating to the safety and security of providing the same, and (b) concerns regarding the potential for inappropriate behavior surrounding the event that might violate our institution’s standards for conduct.”

Gonzaga University leaders said in a statement:

“We are committed to the safety and security of our campus community, including visitors. Given Mr. Shapiro’s popularity, in evaluating what has occurred on other campuses, the University felt it would not be able to provide a suitable venue, as well as the concomitant level of security, necessary to appropriately host him. The students who made the request were encouraged to find a local venue that was better equipped to manage the event, and to ensure the safety and security of the guests.”

They said Shapiro’s appearances draw protests that include “inappropriate behavior, as well as divisive and hateful speech, which is offensive to many people regardless of their age, politics or beliefs.”

