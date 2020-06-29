California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty today

A ballroom at Sac State is being turned into a courtroom to accommodate the large crowd expected to be on hand for the hearing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty today, to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 29, in a Sacramento State University ballroom due to the number of victims, their families, and media members expected to attend, and the need to stay socially distanced because of the ongoing coronvirus pandemic.

The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

Read about the Golden State Killer case

WATCH MORE: