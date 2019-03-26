Sandra Katzen of Kent was recently inducted into the USDAA Dog Agility Hall of Fame for her work as a competitor, an instructor, and as a judge who designs courses all over the globe.

USDAA president Ken Tatsch calls Katzen “a pioneer of dog agility.”

Katzen told KING 5 that 30 years ago, she discovered agility dog training because she was looking for something fun to do with her Australian Shepherd. After the first lesson, both the dog and her were hooked.

That dog became a national champion.

Katzen helped form a local club before quickly becoming instructor and later a judge. She has traveled the world, training multiple champions.

In 2001, she founded the Vortex Agility and Dog Training Center in Kent. She’s been turning ordinary dogs into champion canines ever since.