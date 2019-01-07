SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Washington State University quarterback and Super Bowl XXVI Most Valuable Player Mark Rypien pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance Monday.

Rypien is charged with fourth degree assault-domestic violence. After entering his plea, he was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31 at 9 a.m.

A spokesman for the Spokane Police Department said Rypien was arrested at Garland and Maple Street near Washington Trust Bank.

A third party called police at 5:40 p.m.

Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault, police said.

He was booked at 6:28 p.m. at the Spokane County Jail.

Washington state law mandates that police make an arrest when responding to a domestic violence call if they have probable cause to believe that a domestic assault occurred.

Rypien went to Shadle Park High School before attending WSU. He was selected in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

He won a Super Bowl with Redkins in 1988 before going on to win another Super Bowl and the MVP title in 1992.