SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Washington State University quarterback and Super Bowl XXVI Most Valuable Player Mark Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Sunday.
A spokesman for the Spokane Police Department said Rypien was arrested at Garland and Maple Street near Washington Trust Bank.
A third party called police at 5:40 p.m.
Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault, police said.
He was booked at 6:28 p.m. at the Spokane County jail. No bail has been set.
Washington state law mandates that police make an arrest when responding to a domestic violence call if they have probable cause to believe that a domestic assault occurred.
Rypien went to Shadle Park High School before attending WSU. He was selected in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.
He won a Super Bowl with Redkins in 1988 before going on to win another Super Bowl and the MVP title in 1992.
This is a developing story.