Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital Sunday in Maine after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, Bush's spokesperson, says he will likely remain in there for the next several days for observation.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Bush is awake and alert. He is not in any pain, according to McGrath.

Bush arrived in Kennebunkport, Maine about a week ago to spend his summer vacation.

He was released from the hospital earlier this month after he was hospitalized with an infection April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

