SANDY, Ore. — The Forest Service closed more than 29,000 acres in the Hunchback Mountain area to public use as officials continue to search for the cougar suspected of causing the death of a Gresham hiker.
The area will be closed for at least 30 days, though the order could end early or be extended depending on the progress of the operation.
The area closure shuts down 14 different trails in the area.
- Hunchback Trail
- Green Canyon Trail
- Bonanza Trail
- Salmon River Trail
- Salmon Butte Trail
- Cool Creek Trail
- Veda Lake Trail
- Dry Fir Trail
- Jackpot Meadows Trail
- Linney Creek Trail
- Eureka Peak Trail
- Kinzel Lake Trail
- Old Salmon River Trail
- Boulder Ridge Trail south to the Bonanza Trail
Map: Hunchback Mountain closure by KGW News on Scribd
© 2018 KGW