Follow along with the Kentucky Army National Guard as they help recovery efforts in North Carolina
Author: WHAS Staff
Published: 10:50 AM EDT September 18, 2018
Updated: 11:03 AM EDT September 19, 2018
LOCAL 5 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Ky. National Guard helping Florence victims
CHAPTER 2
N. Carolina native says 'great honor' to serve after Florence devastation
CHAPTER 3
Indiana National Guard assist in post-Florence relief efforts
CHAPTER 4
Extra Interviews with the National Guard
CHAPTER 5
RALEIGH, NC (WHAS11) - Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas and left many areas flooded, without power and some were even cut off from their surrounding areas. But, officials with the Kentucky Army National Guard have answered the call and have sent 60 members of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade head to the area to help with relief efforts.

This particular unit will set up a command and control center to synchronize all aviation efforts of communication, rescue and assist those affected by the storm.

One year ago, soldiers and personnel assisted in efforts and aid to those affected by Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey.

Officials say more than 7,500 National Guardsmen have been deployed to affected areas helping local law enforcement – it also includes 12 Airmen from Kentucky’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron from Louisville.

LOCAL
Chapter 1

Ky. National Guard helping Florence victims

Kentucky is lending a hand in helping areas affected by Tropical Depression Florence, downgraded from a hurricane.

Here in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Army National Guard is working around the clock to imagine the unimaginable.

Six to 8 feet of storm surge coupled with record rainfalls have shut down nearly every major roadway in the southern part of the state – making their only option to reach these flooded areas is by air.

We caught up with the leader of the North Carolina National Guard Major General Gregory Lusk on Sunday, moments before he boarded a Blackhawk helicopter to tour the most impacted areas with the director of the US National Guard Director General Tim Kadavy.

He says right now at least 10 other states are sending aircraft and pilots to save lives and bring supplies to those that are stranded in the most historic flooding the state of North Carolina has ever seen.

“Record amounts of rain. Hurricane Matthew 2 years ago had historic flooding. Some of the predictions are saying the rivers that flooded then will rise 6 feet higher, so the amount of flooding is again our imagination.”

Just days later she watched as Hurricane Florence barreled toward the coast, her family directly in the storm’s path.

“My immediate emotion was concern,” she said. “It’s especially personal for me to know that I’m helping not just citizens but family members.”

Most of Sgt. Washington’s family was able to evacuate in time.

“My family has that unique ability right now through Facebook to mark themselves as safe,” she said.

As they escaped to get to safety, Sgt. Washington came home to help.

“We know that all of this is bigger than us,” she said.

Sgt. Washington has been part of the National Guard since she was 17 and says her purpose is to be of service and what greater honor than to serve the state she loves.

Sgt. Marquita Washington talks North Carolina cuisine with WHAS11's Lisa Hutson.

“There’s so much devastation going on in the world. These hurricanes – they tear up communities. They tear up neighborhoods, kids aren’t able to go to school and learn. People can’t go to work. People are stranded in their homes. People are losing everything they worked for. So to just be able to be a blessing and be a beacon of light in a very dark place is the greatest gift,” she said.

Sgt. Washington is also in charge of making sure there is enough water for soldiers to drink and enough food for them to eat.

Chapter 3

Indiana National Guard assist in post-Florence relief efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHAS11) – The Indiana National Guard mobilized to the Morrisville Armory last week.

“We have two aircraft here – 14 Indiana Guardsmen,” Payne Grogg said.

Medivac and rescue missions are their specialties.

Grogg is a flight medic. As a paramedic, his normal of transportation is an ambulance. While he’s in North Carolina, it’s a Blackhawk helicopter. It’s his first time doing hurricane relief.

“This isn’t an everyday thing to me that I train to do this but for the people on the end of the rope that I’m bringing up with me, it’s not their every day – this isn’t normal to them,” he said.

Sgt. Jimmy Balting is the crew chief and has been with the National Guard for 10 years and those years spent, saving lives.

“At the age of 36, I joined the National Guard,” he said. “It’s very exciting but it’s also a double-edged sword. For us to go do this, people are in danger.”

In the midst of a natural disaster, they are angels in the sky and there is nowhere else they would rather be.

“You work really hard to make sure that you’re capable and ready to do your job and you know sometimes it just seems like you’re doing it for nothing but when times like this roll around and you’re actually allowed to get out and do your job it’s very rewarding,” Grogg said. “That’s why we all signed up and to be able to help and do our jobs.”

Chapter 4

Extra Interviews with the National Guard

Chapter 5

