FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A fire on the Colville Reservation has burned nearly 45,000 acres in just over a week.

Lightning likely sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Aug. 2 after an early morning thunderstorm. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

At last check, the fire is 45% contained.

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team said large amounts of rain and flash flooding over the weekend created hazardous conditions and washed out several roads. The 64 firefighters caught behind the flash flood area on Saturday night were safely returned home on Sunday.

Spokane Tribal Police have provided a rescue boat for emergency evacuation of injured firefighters.

The extreme rain caused immediate burn scar flooding and has mode some roads impassable, which poses a new challenge for firefighters.

Local heavy rains in Ferry and Okanogan counties prompted a Flash Flood Watch in those counties from 2 p.m. through the late evening Saturday.

The west and southwest flanks of the fire are secure, according to NIIMT. Resources are being moved from this side of the fire to be utilized on other locations.

Evacuations remain in place

According to the Colville Tribes Emergency Services, Level 3 evacuations are in place for all areas southwest of Wilmont Creek to Whitestone Lookout Road. There are 13 homes in this area.

Level 3 means leave now.

All residents in the Wilmont Creek drainage are now under a Level 2 evacuation. There are 11 homes known to be in this area.

All residents and campers along the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt and the Columbia River from the Falls Creek/Cougar Canyon Road south to Wilmont Creek Road are now at a Level 1 evacuation. This area is sometimes called Smoke Ranch.

The Level 1 evacuations include the Rogers Bar campground.

Map of level 1 evacuations in Fruitland, Washington area for the Williams Flats Fire.

Stevens Co. Sheriff

Level 1 means that people living in the area should be aware of the nearby fire and ready to leave if needed. Homes are not immediately in danger but the only road out of the area may be blocked by fire. Anyone who remains in the area may not be able to leave once the fire reaches Nine Mile-Hellgate Road.

The Steven's County Sheriff's Office lifted Level 1 evacuations for the Enterprise, Two Rivers and West End communities in the Fruitland, Washington, area.

Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek roads.

Traffic control points are also being established at these locations:

The junction of Silver Creek Road and Ninemile-Hellgate Road, also known as the “Four Corners”;

The junction of Olds Creek Road and the Ninemile-Frosty Meadows Road; and

The junction of Silver Creek Road and Kuehne Road.

Only residents will be allowed through the control points to their residences within the affected areas. If the fire approaches Silver Creek Road, or if smoke restricts visibility to the point that firefighters are at risk, only fire and other emergency vehicles will be allowed through the traffic control points.

Evacuees are asked to go to the Inchelium Community Center. A place to stay overnight will be arranged at or near the community center for those who need shelter.

Drone temporarily suspends firefighting efforts

Crews had to suspend operations due to an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area on Tuesday.

Incident Commander Doug Johnson said Tuesday night that a drone entered the TFR designated area surrounding the fire.

The drone caused all firefighting aircraft, including helicopters and large retardant planes, to suspend operations and return to the airport. The suspension continued until a crews verified the drone left the area.

During that time, no aerial support was provided to the firefighters on the ground, and the fire was allowed to burn unchecked. Any person identified flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a TFR could be subject to a $20,000 fine.

"Remember, 'If you fly, we can't,'" Johnson said.

RELATED: Nearby residents concerned Williams Flats Fire could cross Columbia River

RELATED: Fires burning around the Inland Northwest

RELATED: Why Spokane attracts smoke from wildfires miles away